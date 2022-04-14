Mr. and Miss FHU crowned for 2022

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students, staff and family members gathered at Lloyd Auditorium for the annual Mr. and Miss Freed-Hardeman University.

“Today is a celebration of a time-honored tradition. For 82 years, Freed-Hardeman University has chosen a Mr. and Miss Freed-Hardeman,” said Chris Ramey, the Director of Alumni Engagement for FHU.

Sixteen seniors were chosen by faculty, then they left it up to students for the final vote.

On Thursday, eight finalists remained: Four boys and four girls.

The winner of 2022’s Mr. and Misses FHU are CeCe Spencer and John Allen Thomas!

“I am just excited to be up here. It’d be so cool to win, but also it’s just cool to be a apart of these eight people,” Spencer said.

Many of the finalists exemplify student leadership and involvement on and around campus.

“If you would’ve told freshman Cameron, he wouldn’t have believed you,” said Cameron Miller, one of the finalists.

Contestants say it is surreal to be apart of a pageant they have watched for themselves.

“I remember watching people get up here and are like finalists for Miss and Mr. FHU, and I was like, ‘Wow. That’s so cool.’ And so it’s really awesome and an honor to be apart of Freed-Hardeman history like this,” Spencer said.

The next event Freed-Hardeman will be hosting is the Women of Influence Conference.

