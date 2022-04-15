Debris pickup to begin in Jackson on April 18

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nearly a month ago, strong winds came through the Hub City and left significant damage.

In a few days, some of that left over debris will be picked up.

If you have any tree limbs or tree branches in your front or back yards, you might want to start putting those on the curb.

Starting Monday, April 18, Jackson Public Works crew will be removing storm debris from curb sides.

Crews will begin the process in the Hollywood-Iris area, and the Skyline-Edenwood area.

Some streets may require closing to thru-traffic during work hours while heavy equipment is being operated.

To facilitate curbside service, the City of Jackson asks residential customers to follow a few guidelines.

All contractors are required to remove limbs they cut or remove.

Keep storm debris clear of fire hydrants and mailboxes

Keep all tree limbs and branches separate from non-vegetative debris.

Another part of the guidelines is to make sure to keep debris off of the street.

City equipment will not leave the street or operate on private property.

Vegetative storm debris, which are tree limbs and branches, will be collected separately from bulk waste curbside collection.

