Judge keeps state takeover of Town of Mason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has declined to halt the state’s financial takeover of a majority-Black town near the site of a planned Ford pickup truck factory.

Nashville Chancellor Anne Martin reasoned in that the town of Mason’s interests are “slightly outweighed” by the state’s need under law to oversee balanced budgets and financial woes in local governments.

Martin also wrote that she needs more information about the claims from Mason’s leadership that the state is treating the town’s majority-Black leaders differently than prior white administrators who were struggling with finances.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower praised the ruling, saying his office will keep working with Mason to address its financial issues.

To read more on this story, click here.

SEE ALSO: NAACP steps in to represent Town of Mason in court