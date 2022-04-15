Northside Assembly marks Good Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church celebrates Good Friday with a special service.

Northside Assembly in Jackson

Northside Assembly held a family-friendly service that includes worship, communion, and prayer.

They met to remember the day Jesus willingly died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for our sin.

“A lot of emotions in one weekend and a great reminder for the church,” said JP Vick, the lead Pastor at Northside Assembly.

There will be another service held 6 p.m.

