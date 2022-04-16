JMC Library invites teen fans of K-Pop to event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Love K-Pop? Come to the library to hear it!

According to the Jackson Madison County Library, a new monthly event will celebrate those who adore the new music trend K-Pop.

The event invites teens to come and listen to some of their favorite K-Pop tunes, play some games, share their dance moves, make crafts and have lots of fun.

This month’s event will take place on Saturday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. at the main library. The K-Pop event is free and open to all teens.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located downtown in Jackson at 433 East Lafayette St.

For more information, contact the library at (731) 425-8600, or visit their Facebook page here.

Information can also be found on the library website here.