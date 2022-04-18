Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant. Police responded to a call about an assault early Saturday at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo.

Maj. Chuck McDougald says officers found emergency responders treating 31-year-old Leonard “K.C.” Cooper of Fulton.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Cooper died several hours later at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

His body was being taken to the Mississippi crime lab for an autopsy. McDougald says a person was charged with aggravated assault, but that charge could be upgraded to homicide.

Police did not immediately release the name of the person charged.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.