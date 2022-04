Section of Campbell Street closed due to crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A section of Campbell Street is closed to a crash.

Photo courtesy: Jackson Police Department

The Jackson Police Department says the area between Leon Drive and Overhill Drive is closed due to a crash with injuries.

The department says traffic is being diverted, and all of those who were injured have been taken to a local hospital.

Jackson police are investigating the crash.

