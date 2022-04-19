Remodel of Parkview Prep Academy’s library complete
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three organizations have worked together to renovate a school’s library.
Parkview Prep Academy’s library was turned into a Learning Commons, fit with computers, iPads, books, a TV, and more, according to a news release.
The estimated $20,000 renovation project was sponsored by the Jackson-Madison School System, United Way of West Tennessee, and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, the release says.
