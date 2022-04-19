Remodel of Parkview Prep Academy’s library complete

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three organizations have worked together to renovate a school’s library.

From United Way of West Tennessee

From United Way of West Tennessee

From United Way of West Tennessee

From United Way of West Tennessee

From United Way of West Tennessee

Parkview Prep Academy’s library was turned into a Learning Commons, fit with computers, iPads, books, a TV, and more, according to a news release.

The estimated $20,000 renovation project was sponsored by the Jackson-Madison School System, United Way of West Tennessee, and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, the release says.

You can read the full news release here.

Find more local news here.