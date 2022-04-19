Warmer Weather Arrives, Bringing Another Chance of Showers and Storms

Weather Update – Tuesday, April 19 – 7:45 AM

TODAY:

We started off cold this morning with lows reaching almost in the freezing temperatures. We’ll continue warming up into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s by this afternoon with plenty of available sunshine. Wind speeds should remain mostly calm for the majority of the day with an increase overnight. Lows are expected to fall in the 40’s with increasing clouds ahead of tomorrow’s showers.

TOMORROW:

Showers and storms begin early in the morning and continue for most of the day along a warm front. Thankfully most showers should remain scattered with some isolated storms. Not everyone will have the same impacts. Showers and storms continue for most of the day with highs expected in the 60’s. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 50’s with showers continuing. Similar conditions remain on Thursday with a few morning showers and possible late morning storms. Thankfully, mostly dry conditions should arrive after lunch time. Highs are expected in the 70’s on Thursday after the warm air mass enters our area. Thankfully no severe weather is expected form these storms.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Friday dry conditions remain with highs in the 80’s. Calmer conditions will remain and last into the weekend as well. Lows overnight should drop into the 60’s with a few passing clouds. Saturday looks very similar with highs in the 80’s lows in the 60’s and a few passing clouds with lots of sunshine. Sunday starts off dry with highs once again in the 80’s. However, an incoming cold front could bring more storms later in the evening an overnight. Thankfully no severe weather is expected form these storms. By Monday, 70’s remain for highs with a few lingering showers and storms.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

