Campaign trip leads Rep. David Kustoff to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff paid a visit to the Hub City on Wednesday.

David Kustoff in Jackson

David Kustoff in Jackson

David Kustoff in Jackson

Kustoff announced Monday he will be running for his fourth consecutive term for the Tennessee District 8 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tuesday, Kustoff kicked off a campaign trip to talk directly with people in his district.

“We are visiting all 20 counties of the eighth Congressional district. Listening to people, their concerns, and that is important for me because it does help me be a better United States Congressman,” Kustoff said.

Among many topics, Kustoff says constituents are concerned about inflation and the impact it is having on their families.

He says Congress needs to start with spending cuts in Washington D.C.

“We’ve got to propose legislation that makes sense economically. The high price of gas, how much more it costs to check out of the grocery store than it did 18 months ago, you know that people are feeling it,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff says Blue Oval City is expected to bring jobs and economic growth to West Tennessee.

He says they need to continue enticing business to invest in the region, and hopefully, combat the rising inflation.

“As long as in our communities and in West Tennessee we create an environment and maintain the environment, that it is a good place to start a business. There will be these opportunities,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff says concerns have been voiced about open positions across West Tennessee.

He says the next step is to pass legislation that would give business the means to incentivize people to come to work.

“We are really going to have to make sure that we think about working families. Employers really are going to have to be more innovative than they have been in the past, and creative to not only attract new employees, but retain the employees that they have,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff says another topic discussed was the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration has announced plans to lift the pandemic restriction called Title 42 on May 23.

He says there needs to be a restriction in place to regulate the border.

“We can’t afford to have Title 42 go away. We have to have a border policy in place that makes sense, is enforceable, and gives our Border Patrol the power and the authority to do what they need to do,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff’s next stop is Carroll County.

The general election will be held Nov. 8.

You can learn about registering to vote here.

Find more local news here.