City of Jackson recognizes Donate Life Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is honoring April as Donate Life Month.

Mayor Scott Conger presented a proclamation partnered with Tennessee Donor Services on Wednesday.

Currently 100,000 people are on the transplant list. Each day 17 people die while they wait.

Every donor can save eight lives through organ donation.

Teresa Whitehead’s daughter saved eight lives through organ donation, and Kelly Harden received a double lung transplant.

Both say being an organ donor can be crucial to giving someone a chance to live.

“It is a miracle. You can’t even imagine how much it would change a life and a family’s life. I think it is important to let people know about it. To let them know they do have that option, that choice,” Harden said.

Jackson City Hall will be lit in blue and green, the official colors of organ donation, to honor organ donor heroes for the month of April.

For more information on how to become an organ donor, click here.

