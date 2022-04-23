Additional information on the City of Jackson Recycling Survey

“The City of Jackson this year has really surrounded itself with recycling and sustainability and so we want to start moving towards those goals,” said Robin Chance, Recycling Coordinator, City of Jackson.

Chance says this survey will also help her make any changes to items that need to be recycled.

“Public opinion, the needs and ideas from the public of better ways we can do things, I’m going to be taking that into consideration and so we can really start to customize that,” Chance said.

“I really want to know what the residents of Jackson need, what they think they need, what they’re doing, what maybe they need more education on, and what they’re seeing in other places that they like. Once we get those back in, I’ll be able to look at that data and put in a plan that makes sense for us and that works for us,” Chance said.

The City of Jackson’s TN Recycling mission is to provide opportunities to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste in a sustainable manner in the City of Jackson and to encourage citizens to think outside the trash.

If you are interested in participating in the City of Jackson Recycling Survey, visit the website at https://jacksontn.gov/government/departments/health_sanitation/recycling.