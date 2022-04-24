Players and fans enjoy baseball filled weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Hub City was filled with baseball this weekend.

The T-Mobile Mid-South SlamFest tournament took place at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.











About 30 teams from Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri played ball in the Hub City.

Kids from seven to twelve-years-old got a chance to play in the tournament.

One coach says baseball helps teach these young boys valuable lessons.

“I always try to teach them to keep working, working through the hard times, trust in yourself, you get down and you keep fighting and that’s what we try to instill in our Aces Baseball team,” said Josh Langley, Head Coach Aces Baseball Covington TN.

The next tournament will be the Sportsplex Spring Championships next weekend.