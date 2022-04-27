69th annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry returns to Paris and Henry County

PARIS, Tenn.–The World’s Biggest Fish Fry makes its return for another tasty season.

The 69th annual ‘Fish Fry’ kicked off earlier this week with visitors from all over West Tennessee descending on Paris and Henry County.

Plus, the moment many have been waiting for.. the traditional fish fry style takes over for an evening of all-you-can eat catfish inside the fish tent.

Once called ‘Mule Day’, the ‘Fish Fry’ includes at last account, more than 12,000 pounds of catfish served with all the trimmings.

“Without the community’s support and involvement, it wouldn’t matter what we’re doing. We wouldn’t be.. it wouldn’t be worth doing,” said Josh Taylor, co-chair of the ‘Fish Tent’.

The Johnathan Turner Band provided the entertainment for the evening

Taylor says the ‘World’s Biggest Fish Fry’ offer something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to all-you-can-eat catfish, you will find parades, carnival, rodeos, races, dances, arts and crafts.

The last day to attend the annual event is this Saturday, April 30.

You can find a 2022 schedule of ‘Fish Fry’ events in the ‘Seen on 7’ section.