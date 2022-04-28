Boil water notice issued for some Crockett County residents

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents in Crockett County.

The Crockett Mills Utility District says all residents in the areas affected by the drop in water pressure should boil water for at least 48 hours or until further notice.

The utility district says you should:

Strain the water to remove any sediment or floating material before boiling

Heat to a vigorous boil and keep boiling for one minute for disinfection

Get more information by calling the Crockett Mills Utility District at (731) 677-2425 or TDEC-DWR in Jackson at (731) 512-1300.

Find more news out of Crockett County here.