DA General Agee announces sentencing in 2017 murder case

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — District Attorney General Frederick Agee, of Tennessee’s 28th Judicial District, announces the sentencing in a 2017 murder case.

According to Agee, known Gangster Disciple Darrell “Hell Rell” Davis, of Covington, was found guilty for the December 17, 2017 murder of Tyion Taylor in Stanton.

This comes after a two-day jury trial in Haywood County. On Wednesday, April 27, Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury also found Davis guilty of especially aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he will be sentenced for on August 8 by Circuit Judge Clayburn Peeples.

Davis had previously been convicted in Tipton County for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault, which allowed Agee to seek the sentence of life in prison without parole.

“We want to thank the jury for doing justice and for protecting the community from an extremely violent offender,” Agee said. “We also want the people of Haywood County to know your District Attorney is committed to prosecuting violent offenders. Violent offenders are a threat to everyone and we will continue to prioritize our resources to prosecuting violent crimes.”

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney General Frederick Agee along with Deputy District Attorney General Jeral Campbell.

