Jackson learning lab gets special dedication

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the community gathered at the TR White Sportsplex for a dedication to a Jackson trailblazer.







The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has dedicated the Learning Lab in TR White to Loretta Kirkendoll Jones.

Jones was a educator in the Jackson school system, but also a pioneer in her community.

She taught primarily vocational office education, like typing and accounting.

This lab will provide various opportunities for youth in the area to excel in skills like resume writing, computer classes, and more.

“I think that mostly she wanted to be able to invest in the children in Jackson and make sure they had the skills, the self confidence, the knowledge, to pursue their dreams and be the people they wanted to be,” said Angela Jones, the daughter of Loretta Kirkendoll Jones.

The Learning Lab will be a place in the summer, where students can further the skills they need for the future.

