Sen. Ed Jackson gives thanks to local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — A state senator gave his thanks to a local church here in the Hub City for their efforts in storm relief.

State Sen. Ed Jackson presented the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with a plaque of appreciation for their contribution to the community of West Tennessee.

He says he wanted to do something special to thank them for their efforts.

“This is to thank the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who have brought many, many truck loads of food and supplies for a lot of different things in West Tennessee,” Jackson said.

Church officials say they are honored to receive the award.

