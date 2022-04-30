Jackson residents take a walk through history

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. –One community celebrated its history while many learned about it.

Hundreds participated in the Historical Tour and Wellness Walk around east Jackson.









The tour was close to two miles and had more than two dozens stops that developed this community.

One attendee says this historical significance is key.

“I actually learned some things I didn’t know, but the main thing is just to see all these amazing people come out supporting something. That, I had never seen before in this community,”said attendee, FrenCherry Miller.

Attendees are asked to bring two cans of food as registration for the walk to be donated to RIFA.