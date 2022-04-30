JMC Library’s planned closure dates

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local library announces days to be closed.

According to information received from the library, the Jackson Madison County Library will be closed on the following days, Monday, May 2-Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The closure will give library staff an opportunity to change out their checkout systems.

Due to the change, patrons’ pin numbers will be reset. After the changeover those pins will be reset to patron’s birth years.

Further instructions and information regarding the changes will be announced sometime soon after next week’s training.

For more information, contact the library by calling (731) 425-8600, or visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org.