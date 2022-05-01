Warm, Wet, and Windy Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – Sunday, May 1 – 8:00 PM

TODAY:

We had a nice end to the weekend today with highs in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Over the evening, our temps will drop into the 50’s as we see more clouds begin to move in as well. Wind speeds should remain in the single digits but increase once again as we go into the week.

TOMORROW:

We’ll remain dry for the first part of the day but clouds will begin building as a warm front passes out region. Behind that, rain showers and strong to severe storms may appear as well. Main impacts should be damaging winds and large hail if we do get any storms strong enough to produce it. Highs should remain in the 80’s over the afternoon. Overnight, showers and storms may continue with a little rain. Main storm chances should pick back up Tuesday afternoon as a cold front passes. We will be under a slight and a marginal risk, once again watching for damaging winds and large hail. Highs remain in the 80’s on Tuesday as well.

THIS WEEK:

A few showers may remain on Wednesday but chances look low. Wind speeds i nthe teens are possible over the day and evening as another system approaches on Thursday. Another chance of severe weather is possible with strong to severe storms possible that afternoon and evening. Good news is, afterwards, cooler and mostly dry conditions set in into the weekend. A few clouds hang around with around a 10-20% of rain into Sunday and highs in the 70’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com