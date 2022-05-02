Exemplary United Way Leader Award presented to Jackson’s Matt Marshall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Matt Marshall, President and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee, was given a special honor at United Way’s Southeast Regional Conference last week.

The multi-day event kicked off on April 26 in Greenville, South Carolina. More than 345 United Way staff across 18 states were in attendance.

On April 29, awards were presented during the event to honor the resilient, innovative, and impactful work of local United Ways.

United Way of West Tennessee was selected as the winner in the category of Exemplary United Way Leader for a small to mid-size United Way.

Marshall accepted the award, which was presented by United Way Worldwide’s President and CEO Angela F. Williams.

“Ever since Matt stepped into his role as President/CEO of United Way of West Tennessee, he has inspired and united the organization and the community at large toward a more resilient West Tennessee,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, Chief Marketing Officer at Leaders Credit Union and United Way of West Tennessee’s Board Chair. “We are grateful for his consistent leadership and eager to continually witness his vision of bettering his community unfold.”

The conference, which has existed for more then 60 years, also featured inspirational keynote speakers, workshops and more.

For more information about United Way of West Tennessee, click here.

