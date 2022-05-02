Jackson-Madison Co. School Board denies application for charter school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board has voted to deny the application for a charter school.

The board voted 7-1 to deny Hillsdale College’s American Classical Education Charter School, according to a news release from the school system on Tuesday.

Some of the reasons given by members for denying the charter school include:

No location for the school was given

A lack of evidence for for supporting all students, as well as no plans for addressing learning loss

All charter board members would be outside of Tennessee

You can find additional reasons for the denial here.

Find more local news here.