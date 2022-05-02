Jackson-Madison Co. School Board denies application for charter school

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board has voted to deny the application for a charter school.

Jmcss

The board voted 7-1 to deny Hillsdale College’s American Classical Education Charter School, according to a news release from the school system on Tuesday.

Some of the reasons given by members for denying the charter school include:

  • No location for the school was given
  • A lack of evidence for for supporting all students, as well as no plans for addressing learning loss
  • All charter board members would be outside of Tennessee

You can find additional reasons for the denial here.

Find more local news here.

Categories: Local News, Madison County, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts