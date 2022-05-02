Jackson-Madison Co. School Board denies application for charter school
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board has voted to deny the application for a charter school.
The board voted 7-1 to deny Hillsdale College’s American Classical Education Charter School, according to a news release from the school system on Tuesday.
Some of the reasons given by members for denying the charter school include:
- No location for the school was given
- A lack of evidence for for supporting all students, as well as no plans for addressing learning loss
- All charter board members would be outside of Tennessee
