Short film to show glimpse of Jackson in 1952

JACKSON, Tenn. — You have the chance to time travel right here in Jackson.

For the Bicentennial Celebration, the 1952 short film “Jackson in 1952” will be played on Saturday, May 7.

The movie will show 1950s attire, Brooks Shaw at his desk at Kelly Foods, a Little League baseball game, and more.

It is believed to have been made about 70 years ago to promote the city to prospects, according to a news release.

The viewing will be at 12 p.m. at the Jackson-Madison County Library at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

