Crockett County — May 3, 2022 Primary Election Results

Republican Primary

Circuit Court Judge Division I 28th Judicial District — Crockett County

  • Patrick Dollar  R 0%
    0
  • Jeff Mueller  R 0%
    0
Chancellor 28th Judicial District — Crockett County

  • Michael Mansfield  R 0%
    0
  • Marc Murdaugh  R 0%
    0
Register of Deeds — Crockett County

  • Alan Castellaw  R 0%
    0
  • Blake Perry  R 0%
    0
District Attorney General 28th Judicial District

  • Frederick Agee (uncontested)

Public Defender 28th Judicial District

  • Rachele Gibson (uncontested)

 

