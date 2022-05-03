Crockett County — May 3, 2022 Primary Election Results
Republican Primary
Circuit Court Judge Division I 28th Judicial District — Crockett County
-
Patrick Dollar R
0%
0
-
Jeff Mueller R
0%
0
Last updated:
Chancellor 28th Judicial District — Crockett County
-
Michael Mansfield R
0%
0
-
Marc Murdaugh R
0%
0
Last updated:
Register of Deeds — Crockett County
-
Alan Castellaw R
0%
0
-
Blake Perry R
0%
0
Last updated:
District Attorney General 28th Judicial District
- Frederick Agee (uncontested)
Public Defender 28th Judicial District
- Rachele Gibson (uncontested)