Nominations open for 2022 Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are now open for the 2022 Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards in the City of Jackson.

The annual awards serve to honor those who take exceptional care of their properties, including keeping their yards well kept, featuring beautiful landscaping or having great curb appeal.

Mayor Scott Conger says the awards “give residents the opportunity to showcase their neighbors commitment to keeping their lawns well kept.”

This year, a group of Master Gardeners will judge nomination entries. Five individual awards will be given from five areas within the city, as well as five honorable mentions.

There will also be a Commercial and Educational Institution category, with five awards and three honorable mentions.

Additionally, Environmental Stewardship awards will be presented to individuals, companies or organizations who make an effort to better the planet. This can be things such as a student instituting a school recycling program, someone organizing litter pick-ups, a company changing operating procedures to go greener, and more.

Nominations will be accepted through May 31, with judging to be completed by June 14.

The awards presentation will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson on June 28.

Click here for nomination forms and judging criteria.

