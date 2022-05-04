TCAT appoints executive vice president for Blue Oval campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson has named its executive vice president for a new campus.

According to a news release, Heath R. McMillian will assume the roll on May 9. He currently works as the executive director of economic and workforce development at Northeast State Community College.

“Heath McMillian has demonstrated through his work at Northeast and at one of Tennessee’s largest employers that he can help us build the kind of high-quality institution that this huge investment in Tennessee’s future requires,” said Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings.

In his new roll, McMillian will lead development and the curriculum on the new campus located next to Ford’s Blue Oval City.

“The Blue Oval City Campus will house customized training programs that are critical to the success of not only Ford but also the suppliers that will locate in the area to support Ford’s operations. But it’s also important for residents of the area to know that the new campus is a state-owned, public institution that will benefit students regardless of where they plan to go to work, as well as existing industries and manufacturers, by providing other world-class for-credit career and technical education programs,” Tydings said.

Find more local news here.