Citizen students graduate from Martin Police Department program

MARTIN, Tenn. — A graduation ceremony was held Thursday night for the 31st Session of the Martin Police Department Citizens Police Academy.

The students, who are chosen through an application process, represent a wide diversity of careers and ages.

Over the course of the program, the students experience classes and activities about crime scene investigations, 911 communication centers, firearms training, K-9 operations and more.

The Martin Police Department has hosted a total of 31 sessions over a 28-year period, with participation from over 800 citizen students.

The department says that are proud of this group and look forward to their next session in March 2023.

