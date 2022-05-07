Enjoy a classic film at the JMC Library

JACKSON, Tenn. –Library to host classic movie event.

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the library will host a free movie event on Saturday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m.

The new library program, “Coffee with the Classics,” will feature the 1953 film Roman Holiday.

Attendees can enjoy hot coffee and refreshments while enjoying the film. The program will feature coffee from Turntable Coffee Counter.

The program is free to the public.

This event will take place at the main library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

To find out more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600, visit the Facebook page here, or the website at www.jmclibrary.org.