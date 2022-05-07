Residents of Jackson saddle up for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Service league held their first annual Derby Day at the Jackson Country Club.

Lindsey Kilburn, an event coordinator says all the proceeds collected will go to a charity that supports women and kids.

“We have a wonderful silent auction, wonderful games, mint juleps, we have horse games, a hat contest, a best dress for men contest and it all raises money for our community grant program for any non-profit that supports women and children,” said Kilburn.

Kilburn and other Jackson Service League members said they would like to thank everyone that help made this possible.