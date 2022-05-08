Unseasonably Warm Weather Remains this Week

Weather Update – Sunday, May 8 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

We ended the weekend with some beautiful conditions today. Highs remained in the 70’s with a light breeze and mostly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows will drop back into the 60’s with a few clouds but by tomorrow, a major warm up will be in store.

TOMORROW:

A warm front will begin to pass over the afternoon, bringing highs in the 80’s for most of West Tennessee. Winds will increase into the teens and skies should remain mostly to partly cloudy. Humidity will begin to increase over the next few days as well. Overnight, temperatures should drop back into the mid 60’s with winds still nearing the upper single digits for speeds.

THIS WEEK:

unseasonably warm temperatures will remain after the passing warm front. Highs are expected in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s from Tuesday into Friday. A few clouds will pass but plenty of sunshine will be present as well. Winds speeds should remain in the teens on Tuesday but calmer conditions are ahead Wednesday through Friday thanks to a nearby high pressure system.

A cool down is expected into the weekend thanks to an oncoming cold front. The front should pass early Sunday morning, bringing a few storm chances but also temperature back in the lower 80s. Most showers and storms will remain scattered and isolated with only 0.25″ of rain expected in West Tennessee.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com