3 McKenzie women arrested on drug, weapon charges

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Three McKenzie women have been arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to a news release.

Strayhorn, Demetria

Strayhorn, Herivia

Strayhorn, Wynter

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 56-year-old Demetria Strayhorn, 27-year-old Herivia Strayhorn, and 30-year-old Wynter Strayhorn were all taken into custody after the search of a home on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue.

The home was searched as part of a drug trafficking investigation that started in April, according to the release.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon were discovered in the home, the TBI says.

All three have been charged with possession of schedule VI with intent to sell and distribute, possession of schedule II, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, alternation of a serial number on a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

