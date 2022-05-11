Jackson Rotary Club awards scholarships to local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s oldest civic organization awarded scholarships to a few students reaching for higher education.

The Jackson Rotary Club presented their 2022 scholarship recipients on Wednesday.

In the club’s 24th year to present annual scholarships, each student received $2,000 to be used at the college of their choice.

Nine students were selected from each of the area high schools.

Campbell Scott is one of this year’s recipients for the Thomas Aud Scholarship Award.

This scholarship has a greater emphasis on community service, representing the motto of “Service above self.”

“So in the time that I had here, I was trying my best to serve others in whatever way that I could, and I feel like they helped to reinforce that as I go into this next year,” Campbell said.

Campbell will be attending Freed-Hardeman Eniversity in the fall and plans to major in kinesiology.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.