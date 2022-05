Liberty High School’s Class of 2022 graduates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seniors in the 2022 class of Liberty Tech High School walked across the stage Wednesday evening for graduation.

Their commencement was held at the Oman Arena. And for those who could not attend in-person., the ceremony was also streamed live on the school’s system’s YouTube page.

From all of us at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, congratulations to the Liberty Class of 2022!

Find more local news here.