Organization asks for hour of pay to help community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity in Jackson is asking for the community to pitch in.

During the month of May, the organization is asking volunteers to donate an hour of their paycheck.

The program is an effort to help build more houses in the City of Jackson.

Andrea Hudgins, the CEO for Habitat in Jackson, says since 1986, the organization has built 104 homes in the community.

With this fundraiser, they’re hoping to add a few more.

“We have a big, ambitious goal this year. We are trying to build two houses here in Jackson and do 30 critical repairs for our senior homeowners,” Hudgins said.

