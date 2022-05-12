Martin building to be renamed in honor of fallen officer

MARTIN, Tenn. — A building in Martin is being named to honor a fallen law enforcement member.

According to a news release from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the C.E. Weldon Building in downtown Martin will be named for Lawrence Bromley.

Bromley was a officer with the Dallas Police Department who was killed in the line of duty in December of 1991 during an undercover operation.

Bromley was a 1981 UT Martin criminal justice graduate, and he was from Hohenwald.

The naming ceremony is set for Thursday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

