Partnership brings new kickoff event to Henry County Fair

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new event has been announced for the kickoff of the Henry County Fair.

Shamrock’s Ultimate Bullfighters Photo courtesy: Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce

Multiple organizations will partner to make Shamrock’s Ultimate Bullfighters the kickoff of the fair for 2022.

It will have freestyle bullfighting and a mutton busting.

“These guys are incredible athletes and I am excited to support this growing element of our western sports industry,” said Cody Nance. “Paris welcomed us with open arms for the PBR in Paris, and I think they will find this event just as entertaining.”

The partnership includes the local Chamber of Commerce, the Henry County Fair Association, and Nance Productions.

“It’s a perfect situation for us to grow our relationship with the Nance’s, contribute to the extraordinary effort that the Henry County Fair puts behind their events, and create an opportunity for us to bring people to this community,” said Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

“On behalf of all of the members of the HC Fair Board, we are excited to be able to join together and help bring such a unique event to West Tennessee and specifically to the Henry County Fairgrounds in Paris, TN,” commented Michelle Hopkins, Fair Board Member.

