Disaster relief company lends a hand to storm victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — A federal organization is supplying aid to residents who were affected by the inclement weather in March.

The Small Business Administration, a disaster relief company, says they want to help small business owners and residents who were impacted by supplying them with low-interest loans.

Taueedah Mateen, the public affairs specialist for SBA, says don’t shy away from applying.

“The application process is one-by-one basics. That is an individual person. The business owner, no business owner is ever the same. So we always say just come into the Disaster Relief Center, find out what your individual circumstances are, and a disaster customer service representative can speak with you about your individual case,” Mateen said.

Mateen says they’re available in Madison County at 217 East College Street. They’re open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

