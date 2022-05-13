Middle schoolers face pressure in the Extraordinary Shake

JACKSON, Tenn. — A competitive event put students’ skills to the test.

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High gave middle school students the opportunity to practice poise under pressure.

The week-long event is called the Extraordinary Shake. Event organizers say it’s a competition of employability.

Students were put through six rounds that challenged their professionalism and communication skills.

Each round challenged students with either a debate, interview, hone-in on networking skills, present pitches, and even handling conflict.

“This program, the importance of it, teaches kids to push through when they’re afraid, when they’re nervous, when they don’t know what to do, and to find that drive within themselves to succeed and be successful,” said Christina Warren, a sixth grade English teacher with Jackson Central-Merry.

Warren says she wants people to see this program as a community endeavor.

She wants to make sure students are equipped with the tools needed for their future.

