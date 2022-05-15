Local Theatre school to highlight mental health awareness in society

JACKSON, Tenn. — Enlightening the Dark Theatre Company is presenting a play that will tackle mental issues and health awareness.



Officials at the play says it’s important that these types of issues be highlighted.

“Every one of our shows advocates for a mental health issue or social emotional issue. So this year, our show is highlighting the issue of bullying as well as the topic of chronic illness. There are two main characters and those are the big topics that we are confronting along with other things that come up,” said Ruesche.

Tickets are on sale now at the link below and the shows are scheduled for June 9-12.

http://www.enlighteningthedark.com/but-why.html