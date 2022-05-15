USJ announces new mathematics award and scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local school announces new scholarship opportunity.

According to information received from the University School of Jackson, a new scholarship opportunity will be available to an 8th student who expresses not only a love for mathematics, but who exhibits a pattern of service and displays leadership skills.

The Janice Ann Baldwin Middle School Mathematics Award & Scholarship was created in memory of Mrs. Janice Ann Baldwin.

Mrs. Baldwin was a teacher of mathematics at Episcopal Day School and later joined the University School of Jackson’s faculty in 1988, teaching 7th and 8th grade honors math. Baldwin also served as the mathematics department chair.

Mrs. Baldwin retired in 2012, leaving behind a career in education that spanned 48 years.

The release states that Mrs. Baldwin’s love for her students was unsurpassed, leading her to enthusiastically celebrate their accomplishments and encourage them with hope for a better future.

In a statement from the release, Margaret Livingston, Middle School Director stated, “We are overjoyed with the opportunity that the Baldwin family has given our students as we honor Janice’s legacy. It’s been a privilege to work with Dr.Baldwin and to learn how his vision for the Award and Scholarship aligns with our mission for excellence founded in personal integrity, mutual respect, and lifelong learning. We look forward to granting the inaugural Award and Scholarship this year!”

The scholarship will be awarded each year to one 8th grade student, and is accompanied by $500 to be granted upon graduation from USJ. The student will also be honored with a plaque engraved with the recipient’s name, which will be displayed in the USJ Middle School.

The Janice Ann Baldwin Middle School Mathematics Endowment Fund was established by Charles M. Baldwin to foster excellence in studies of middle school mathematics students at USJ. Dr. Baldwin hopes to grow the endowment over time to benefit more students.

Those interested in contributing to the Janice Ann Baldwin Middle School Mathematics Endowment Fund should contact Russ Ellis at rellis@usjbruins.org.

For more information on the University School of Jackson, visit the website here.