Career Expo coming to Carl Perkins Civic Center on Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the biggest career fairs in West Tennessee will be held in Jackson this week.

The Career Expo will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18th.

You’ll have the chance to connect with over 50 local employers with hundreds of positions available.

Participants are asked to bring their resume and professional attire is encouraged.

The event is free to the public.

For more information on the Career Expo, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.