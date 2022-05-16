Jackson Area Community Bands holds spring 2022 concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Instruments came together as one on Monday.

The Jackson Area Community Bands presented their spring 2022 concert.

It was held on Union University’s campus inside the chapel.

Leaders say the band was formed in 1994 and is made up of volunteers.

Tony Burriss presented a program with the Symphonic Winds on “War and Peace.”

And the Swing Orchestra performed “It’s About Time,” which was conducted by David Kyles.

Leaders say they love being able to play for the community and they do accept donations.

“We’re partially funded through member dues, but we accept donations. We’re under the umbrella of West Tennessee Healthcare, so your donations can be tax deductible,” said George Googe, the Vice President of the Jackson Area Community Bands.

He also says anyone who can play band music is welcome to join them.

