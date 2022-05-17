Blake’s at Southern Milling officially opens

MARTIN, Tenn. — Blake’s at Southern Milling is officially open in Martin.

In fact, the grand opening this past Saturday was such a success that people slept outside as early as 1 a.m.

“We really didn’t announce it until like 7 p.m. the evening before, and that was sort of strategic to keep it from being just insanely crazy. But it was still a really great turnout, and it honestly exceeded my expectations. I feel like it was pretty unreal. Most monumental day of my life,” said Blake Stoker, the owner of Blake’s at Southern Milling.

The grand opening not only brought people from across Tennessee, but people flew in all the way from Texas as well.

When it comes to the turn out from the West Tennessee community, Stoker says he was not surprised after their continued support from the beginning of his trailer days.

“I mean that I wasn’t surprised in a respectful way to the community and that they had been good to us so far, in like the lead up to it. So I sort of expected it in a good way,” Stoker said.

Once you visit Blake’s at Southern Milling, you’ll realize there’s a bit of differences here versus the trailer. One of them being a full service bar.

“There’s a lot more attractions outside of just the food. Although, my goal will always be for the food to be the shining star of it all, but now we have something to sort of compete with the food,” Stoker said.

Stoker says the new location is just the beginning of his future goals.

“Honestly, to eventually be considered the best restaurant in the southeast, if I’m being honest, that’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of commitment from staff and everything. But if we set our minds to it, that would be a goal,” Stoker said.

Stoker also says he hopes to offer a customer service experience that you can’t get anywhere else.

You can visit Blake’s at Southern Milling Wednesday through Saturday.

