Elks Lodge #192 celebrates 131 years, invites public to anniversary event Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Elks Lodge #192 is turning 131, and they are celebrating in a big way.

The Elks Lodge is a fraternal and community service organization, founded on May 20, 1891.

To become a member of the Elks Lodge, they ask that you are an U.S. citizen over 21 and that you believe in God. There is also a interview and application process that you will need to go through.

“We have a slogan around here, where we respect the past but embrace the future,” said Elks Lodge #192 President Wayne Woods.

This Saturday, the local lodge will celebrate 131 years of service.

The anniversary event will include a rock and roll comedy show. For more information, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.