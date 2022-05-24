What to know about a stroke

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of May highlights National Stroke Awareness Month.

Dr. William Barrow, with West Tennessee Healthcare, says in Tennessee, there are between 20,000 to 25,000 strokes a year.

Barrow says symptoms of a stroke include weakness of one side of the body, sudden vision loss, trouble speaking or dizziness.

He says stroke victims can recover through physical therapy. But the most important thing anyone can do in case of a stroke is call 911.

Barrow says time is the best tool at fighting a stroke.

“If we can restore that blood flow in a certain amount of time, those cells may be injured but won’t die. Cells that die don’t come back. If we can reintroduce the blood flow before that brain tissue is dead tissue, then it can come back on much more quickly and lead to a rapid and total recovery,” Barrow said.

Barrow says the best way to prevent a stroke is have regular check ups with your primary care physician.

Barrow also says to follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen, especially if you have conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or hypertension.

Learn more about strokes here.

You can find more national news here.