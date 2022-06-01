Expert discusses recognizing ADHD in adults, talks new treatment options

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you have trouble focusing, are impulsive, or forgetful, you could be experiencing one of the many symptoms of ADHD.

Around 5% of people in the U.S. have attention deficit hyper-activity disorder, according to ADHD Specialist Dr. Theresa Cerulli.

She says data reports 75% of adults who have ADHD don’t even know they have it.

Adults with ADHD often show fewer signs, potentially making it more difficult for diagnoses. However, symptoms for adults may have more serious consequences.

Dr. Cerulli says there are treatment options available for adults, including the first new non-stimulant option recently approved by the FDA.

“We’re not just talking about bad grades in school here, we’re talking about real impact on real lives and real families if we don’t help to address what’s a very treatable condition actually,” Dr. Cerulli said.

