Jackson police arrest eight men in Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a Facebook post from the Jackson Police Department, eight men have been charged with indecent exposure, along with other charges.

Between May 20 and May 22, Jackson police conducted undercover operations in Muse Park after numerous complaints for indecent exposure and public indecency.

During the two-day operation, Jackson police arrested the following individuals for the following violations:

Roy Ray Jr. for indecent exposure

Vincent Gordon for indecent exposure

Joseph Guyton Jr. for indecent exposure

Steven Peterson for indecent exposure and simple possession of schedule VI

Bobby Holmes for indecent exposure and sexual battery

Roderick Owens for public indecency

Guy Dyer Jr. for indecent exposure

Larry Jones for indecent exposure

Jackson police say they are committed to helping keep our parks and our community safe for all.

If anyone has information that could help Jackson police in their ongoing efforts, they can contact (731) 425-8400.

