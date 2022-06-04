Another Beautiful Day Today But Changes Return to the Forecast Tomorrow Evening

Weather Update – Saturday, June 4, 2022 – 5:30 PM

TODAY:

We had one more perfect day today across the region with highs in the lower 80’s, lower dew points, a nice breeze, and plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will remain into the evening but shouldn’t impact the mostly to partly sunny skies over the next few days. Even overnight, temperatures may drop into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s but mostly to partly clear skies should remain.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will slowly begin to rise over the next few days, with highs expected in the lower to upper 80’s on Sunday. Winds should also begin to take a shift, bringing more humidity and warmer temps tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. There’s also a low chance for the occasional pop-up shower or storm. Most should remain out of our region but if you do hear any thunder, head indoors. Otherwise, another dry day with partly cloudy skies should remain. Overnight, cloud begin to move in with rain showers not far behind to begin the work week.

NEXT WEEK:

As we move into next week, warm and humid conditions may remain along with multiple days of isolated storms and showers with an incoming stationary front. Monday is mostly dry for the first part of the day with highs in the upper 80’s but later in the evening, a few showers and storms may appear. Similar conditions are in store on Tuesday as well with a few more clouds entering the region. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with more showers and isolated storms as the front does begin to pass. It could remain a little gusty at times as well. Thursday looks a little calmer but there is still a low chance of showers in the forecast. Highs drop into the lower 80’s and remain there for Friday also. Friday evening could see more isolated showers and storms that could continue overnight into Saturday, but should begin to taper off late Saturday morning with drier conditions ahead on Sunday. With many chances for isolated storms will remain next week but not everyone will see the same amount of rainfall every day, but the umbrella may still come in handy.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com