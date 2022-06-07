NWS: No tornado damage found in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service says no tornado damage found in Crockett County.

The report says that the survey team in the area only found damage from straight line winds that swept over the county on Monday.

The report says the damage seen by the team was to trees around the county.

The NWS confirmed earlier in the day on Tuesday that tornado briefly touched down in Haywood County on the same day as the winds in Crockett County.

